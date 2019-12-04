Finding passion for art at 90

Sultan Ali, 90, turned to art as a form of therapy to help cope with his deteriorating health and prove the possibility of finding new passions, even in old age. - ANGELO MARCELLE

SULTAN ALI, 90, wants people to know that at any age they can begin new adventures.

A sales associate in his younger years, Ali turned to art as a form of therapy in 2018, to help cope with his deteriorating health and prove the possibility of finding new passions, even in old age.

Newsday interviewed Ali at his Tunapuna home. He shared his life story, newfound passion for art and advice for younger generations on the importance of being productive.

Married to Rasheida Ali, 80, for 60 years, and

the father of four, he currently faces difficulties with his legs and uses a walker to help move around daily. His health woes started in his boyhood when he suffered a leg infection. As a result he couldn't finish school.

“Since I was a young boy going to high school, I had an infection in my leg. I had to stop school."

During that time, his parents took him to the doctor, and he was eventually nursed back to health.

However, the effects of ageing took a toll on the strength of his legs once again, which resulted in his current indisposition. He also has heart problems and has a pacemaker.

When his poor health began to take a toll on his spirits in 2018, he spent some time reflecting on ways to productively spend time.

One way he occupied himself and started his journey in art was basket making.

Though he had no experience in basket making, he found himself observing the patterns of baskets in stalls when he went shopping. He was intrigued.

"I just thought to myself that I can do the baskets with the materials I had at home. I looked at the baskets and had an idea that I can make it."

His early basket designs were made by visualising baskets he had seen and following simple weaving patterns.

He realised the power of creating art, and would turn to it for solace. He started reading books on art and craft to expand his capability and designs.

An avid newspaper reader, he would use discarded newspaper as the material for some of his earlier creations. He later expanded to other recycled materials like plastic bottles and box packaging.

"You can’t just sit down, worry yourself and take on anything. I said, let me see what I can do to make myself healthy," he said about his experimentation with art. "Going down in age, there can still be ways where you can do something."

Asked about his artistic process, he said, "I take about an hour or two hours to make a piece, but I don’t devote myself to doing the whole thing one time. I rest up and then I start again.”

He finds creating art is both empowering and relaxing.

“You feel comfortable, you feel good and you don’t think about what you can’t do. You feel better.

“If you sit down and do nothing, you get sicker and worry yourself.”

Apart from art, he also finds joy in the simple things that life has to offer which provides him with daily comfort. He reads, watches TV, listens radio and from time to time goes on family trips, thanks to his children.

While his creations are simply for therapeutic purposes, he likes the idea of getting at least one opportunity to share his creations with others.

“It will be great if I can get to carry the art somewhere and let people see the items displayed. Friends that have come and seen my art have said 'Boy, you’re really doing something good and should sell it,'” he said with a chuckle.

He says everyone should find and explore creative outlets to express themselves, regardless of age.

“What I would advise people is, don’t matter what age a person may have, occupy yourself with a skill or do something. You can gain some knowledge and advice. It is important.”

In today's digitised world he sees the need for more compassion and socialisation.

Learning a new skill "is better than being alone all the time and doing nothing and worrying yourself. That won’t carry you anyway. We lived nice years ago, but today I notice that things are entirely different, people are too busy. There was a time when people stopped and talk to each other, but we don’t really do that again.”

He said young people's failure to explore productive avenues to express themselves is a reason for the crime situation.

“Part of it is young people not really putting themselves in something good to do. They are not seeking friends and people that they can get advice from.”

He simply advises, “Put yourself in something positive so you can do something with your life in time to come.

“I suggest, don’t matter what your complaint is and how you are feeling: there are some ways that you can occupy yourself in something positive and help yourself.”