CoP tells Law Assn: Look within

CoP Gary Griffith - ANGELO MARCELLE

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith on Tuesday called on the Law Association and other associations to “look within” and not criticise the police for wrongdoing without any self-reflection.

He was commenting on the association’s media release, issued on Monday, which asked for an independent investigation into allegations that Griffith assaulted a man while at the Four Roads Police Station.

Griffith said another claim by Cecil Skeete that police and media workers are conspiring to undermine him is what needs to investigated, and not the allegation that he choked Skeete – which Skeete has denied in a sworn affidavit. He said he hoped the association agrees with him.

"I will ask the Law Association if there is a need to investigate such because the guy in his sworn affidavit said there is such a committee formed to undermine and bring down the commissioner. One would think that should make headline news. It didn’t, it was ignored by everyone. Please, if there is one member in the media (in the alleged committee) it does not mean that I am attacking the media. The media is not perfect, the TTPS is not perfect."

Griffith said while he is loved by many, there are those who will not be pleased with some of the things he did, and in the coming months he will be stepping on many toes which may result in him "getting plenty front pages." He said there are those who are upset by what he is doing and will use the media to vent, referencing what led to Skeete being interviewed by the Express.

Head of the legal Unit of the police service Christian Chandler said the report of the allegations recorded in the station diary was not signed by Skeete – the alleged accuser. The claim that the diary is now missing is false, he said, as it is in the hands of officers who are doing an internal investigation.

Griffith said, like others sectors in society the police service is not exempt from rogue elements and, while the evidence is lacking to prosecute police officers involved in criminal activities, once the intelligence is gathered he does all he can – which is to transfer the supposed corrupt officers.

"Say for instance they hold a particular area like Diego Martin and, say for instance, they are involved in drug trafficking or involved with working with gangs, then they will not be pleased when they get transferred. That is what I have to deal with based on the enemy within. When someone takes a photograph of a station diary and shares it with the media, that takes away from the TTPS. We are no longer credible but incredible. This serves no purpose. That is the type of officers we don’t want in the TTPS."

Griffith, in another matter raised said the police marine unit will be operational in March next year while the Gender Based Violence Unit will be operationalised in the next two weeks with trained staff ready to begin work. The unit will be an elite unit he said with the officers will work alongside the Victim and Witness Support Unit. The unit will see an increase in reports at first but then as the cases are dealt with, there will be less reports since attackers will be deterred. The ultimate goal will be a reduction in murders linked to domestic violence.