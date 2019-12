Colourresults

THE EDITOR: The local government elections have come to an end and even though I am no political scientist, I have made the following observations:

1) Yellow has more votes than red.

2) Red has more seats than yellow.

3) Yellow has a more geographic area than red.

4) Red is a richer colour than yellow.

5) Yellow is a brighter colour than red.

Have I missed anything?

STEVEN VALDEZ

via e-mail