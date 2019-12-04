Christmas with the Saints

Louis Nurse -

The teachers and form six students of St Mary’s College will again combine their talents for a concert titled Christmas with the Saints IV.

The concert will feature vocalists Neisha Smith, Kadija Jeremiah, Anthony Salloum (Mastertone), Darrion Narine, the Woodruffe School of Music and Jolene Romain. The cast includes Louis Nurse of Louis and the Lynx, who will play a repertoire of Christmas music on the piano, the St Mary’s College Steel Ensemble, the Ferguson Girls, Los Santos de Santa Maria, Emmanuel Joseph on pan and vocalist Nathaniel Davis.

The CIC parang group will be the feature act. The group performed last weekend at the National Parang Association's Junior Parang Festival and placed seventh out of 16 bands.

The concert, on December 7, will also highlight the college's top musical students inlcuding Joshua Persad on the clarinet and Cailtin Gill on pan. Showtime is at 7.30 pm at the college's Centenary Hall, Pembroke Street, Port of Spain.

Tickets cost $100 and can be bought at the college or at the door. For more info: 623-8835.