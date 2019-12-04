Beware daily use of ganja

THE EDITOR: I saw on Facebook that men who smoke marijuana daily will likely die from testicular cancer. We already have a high incidence of prostate cancer deaths of TT men.

I can only assume that the males of the Rastafarian sect will best be able to confirm this medical advice from Facebook. The marijuana activists want 100 per cent freedom to imbibe without the thought of killing thousands of users?

If marijuana is listed as a dangerous drug, why ask for unimpaired usage? Cocaine is dangerous but one does not hear of activists for cocaine. A dangerous drug will not change label.

Beyond the gift of medical cannabis for relief for certain patients, marijuana remains dangerous to health and well being. An addiction to smoking marijuana on a daily basis means that the quality of life for users is dependent on possession.

My visual impression of marijuana smokers is the air of desperation that surrounds their demeanour. Eyes red, face muscles tight and a sense of perpetual agitation if and when unable to inhale the drug.

Is it that only the sick and the mentally desperate crave free access to marijuana?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin