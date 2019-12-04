Activist: V’zuelan IDC inmates cut own legs in protest

The Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Aripo, East Trinidad. FILE PHOTO

GREVIC ALVARADO

Eight Venezuelan men arrested at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) on the Eastern Main Road in Aripo, cut their legs after lunch on Tuesday in protest against current living conditions according to a human rights activist.

Yesenia González, a human rights activist, said the detainees contacted her with the information on Tuesday.

"They are tired of the inhuman treatment they receive in there from the officers, the food is very bad and in a few quantities as well as the water to drink, in addition to the delay in their processes," she said.

González said the inmates made their own weapons which were then used for self mutilation. After cutting themselves, the prisoners waited to be taken for medical attention but, in the confusion, authorities decided to close the detention centre's entrances and exits.

González said, "It is necessary that the TT government take measures now so that our Venezuelans detained for immigration problems already receive their freedom letters, there are many who have more than eight months in IDC, they already served their time, it is time to release them."

Gonzalez said she sent photos of the incident to the National Security Minister Stuart Young and several local media outlets.

Newsday was unable to reach immigration officials but police confirmed reports of a disturbance at the IDC on Tuesday. The incident was quelled before police arrived. No further details were given.

Outside the detention centre on Tuesday, relatives of inmates said the majority of the Venezuelan prisoners at the IDC disagreed with the group of eight's actions.