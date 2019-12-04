3 Beetham men arrested in ‘show and grab’ scam

Police arrested three men from Beetham Gardens on Tuesday morning.

People reported that a group of men had lured potential buyers and robbed them in Port of Spain.

According to police, Sgt Bharath, Cpl Arthur and PC Quintero went to a mall on Frederick Street, Port of Spain, around 10.30 am. They held the men who allegedly robbed a man of $5,300.

The man responded to an ad on Facebook about gold jewellery being sold.

The scam was that the men would posted jewels and other items for sale and when the intended buyers showed up, robbed them.

Police are warning potential buyers to be careful about such advertisements and are asking that any other victims of such a crime contact them at the Central Police Station.

PC Quintero is continuing investigations.