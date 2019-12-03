UNC wins popular vote with 54.38 per cent

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to supporters at her office in Siparia Monday. - Vashti Singh

The United National Congress (UNC) won the popular vote in Monday's local government election.

The party captured more than 50 per cent of the 372,503 votes, the Elections and Boundaries Commission announced in a release on the preliminary results on Tuesday.

The UNC received 202,584 votes or 54.38 per cent to capture seven regional corporations, including wresting Sangre Grande from the People's National Movement (PNM).

In 2016, it won six corporations. In that year, there was a tie in Sangre Grande between the two parties but control went to the PNM.

On Monday, the PNM won 161,962 votes or 43.48 per cent as it lost ground although it retained seven corporations.

Minority parties shared the balance with the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) receiving the third highest votes with 2,365 (0.71 per cent), and newcomer the Port of Spain People's Movement (PPM) 1,314 (0.35 per cent). The PPM is led by former Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing, who broke away from the PNM.

His candidates only contested districts in the Port of Spain Corporation.

MSJ, which emerged out of the labour movement, and led by former OWTU executive member David Abdulah, fielded 28 candidates in seven corporations.

The turnout at the polls maintained the 30 per cent average with 35.49 per cent out of an electorate of 1,079,976 in 139 electoral districts.

In 2016, the UNC also won the majority of the popular vote – some 180,798 votes compared to the PNM’s tally of 174,724. Overall, some 362,260 people voted out of an electorate of 1,060,863 electors, giving a turnout of 34 per cent, in that year.

The breakdown of votes by political party is as follows:

COP: 972 (0.26%)

MND: 404 (0.11%)

MSJ: 2,635 (0.71%)

NTP: 11 (0.003%)

PNM: 161,962 (43.48%)

PPM: 1,314 (0.35%)

UNC: 202,584 (54.38%)