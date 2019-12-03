Tobago men arrested with $7.2m in ganja on port

TWO Tobago men were arrested on Friday after they were stopped on the Port of Port of Spain transporting $7.2 million worth of marijuana.

According to police the men, 34- and 28-years-old, were arrested during an anti-crime exercise conducted at the Port and were taken to the Central Police Station for questioning. Officers of the Port Authority Task Force, acting on information, stopped and searched a dump truck filled with sand around 1.15 pm.

The truck was just about to board the Cabo Star when it was stopped. Two black bales and one multi-coloured bag all containing 59 packets of marijuana were found hidden beneath the sand. The drugs had a total weight of 30.71 kilograms.