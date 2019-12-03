TCL launches SEA scholarship programme

General Manager Guillermo Rojo De Diego (blue blazer), Human Resource Manager Group Cordinator Bonnie Alexis, Managing Director José Luis Seijo González and Group Legal/Secretary Michelle Davidson joins heads of primary schools at Trinidad Cement, Claxton Bay. - Marvin Hamilton

Managers of Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL), Claxton Bay, met with representatives from five schools on Tuesday to launch a scholarship programme for children sitting the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA).

The company will offer 25 grants, each worth $2,500 to qualifying students.

General manager of TCL Guillermo Rojo launched the Build Your Future” award at the company's headquarters in Claxton Bay.

As part of its ongoing duty to build lives and communities, he said, "TCL is happy to introduce this scholarship programme. Through this initiative, we are hoping to instil a culture of not only strong academic values but also positive attitudes in students.”

Winners of this scholarship must have good personal qualities, he said as well as being involved in a community group and extracurricular activities at school.

“Essentially, we are rewarding academic and social excellence.”

The awards will cover the school year from September 2020-June 2021. Principals of the five schools were given a deadline of July 3, 2020 to nominate students.

The school , in the company’s fence line communities of Claxton Bay and Mayo, are Mayo RC School, Mt Pleasant Government, Macaulay Government, Union Presbyterian and Claxton Bay Anglican School.

Rojo said while TCL's primary focus was the announcement of the scholarship programme the initiative went beyond seeking to score measurable gains from investment, not just in the children’s education, but in the country at large.

“We hope one day some of these students will join this company and contribute to carry its heritage for many years to come,” he said.

Mindful of TCL’s responsibility to the country and fulfilling the objective of further supporting TT's overall socio-economic and development plans, Rojo said the company is doing its part by investing in future generations. It was an investment, he said, that ensures SEA students, through hard work and the right attitude, have a chance to earn a grant to assist with expenses at the start of their college life.