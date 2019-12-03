Strong gusts blow off Princes Town roofs

Photo by Lincoln Hlder

Strong winds blew off parts of several roofs, including those of two businesses, at Craignish Village in Princes Town early Tuesday morning.

There are no reports of injuries and affected residents are assessing their losses.

At Christos Plumbing and Electrical Supplies at the Naparima/Mayaro Road, people were busy trying to repair the damage.

Nearby, at Uptown Bar, workers were busy fixing the damage and cleaning up.

This is a developing story.