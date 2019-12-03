School maxi taxi drivers want to meet Garcia

THE Maxi Taxi School Transport concessionaires are calling on Education Minister Anthony Garcia to look into fees owed to them, amounting to millions of dollars.

Drivers have not been paid for the past three months.

They are also concerned about the minister's comment on exploring other options for transporting schoolchildren.

President of the organisation Rodney Ramlogan wants Garcia to meet with drivers and settle their outstanding fees and renew their contracts.

Ramlogan told Newsday the drivers have been experiencing inordinate delays in receiving their fees over the last four years.

"The government has failed to meet payments.Instead we are met with excuses, threats, intimidation and false labelling,” he complained.

Ramlogan said this was unjust. unfair and contrary to basic principles of good corporate governance.

Ramlogan said maxi taxis were introduced in 1989 because of the failure of the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) to provide a reliable level of service over the years.

Garcia could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.