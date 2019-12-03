Recounts show wins for PNM

Only two electoral districts remain in contention for the local government elections.

The United National Congress has conceded defeat in two of the six districts where recounts were requested.

Election and Boundaries Commission communications manager Bobbi Rogers told Newsday the UNC candidates had conceded defeat in the Auzonville/Tunapuna district and Marabella West.

In Valencia West, where the count was supposed to start at 3 pm, the UNC candidate did not show up, so at 4.45 pm the returning officer decided not to proceed.

The recount in the Mayaro/Guayaguayare district did not change the initial result, a People’s National Movement (PNM) victory.

At 8.30 pm on Tuesday, the recounts for the La Romaine and Cocoyea districts were ongoing.