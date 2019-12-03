No ID on man shot dead by police

Police do not as yet have an identification for a man who was killed on Saturday during a shootout with police in Tacarigua.

Officers were conducting a roadblock along the Trincity Central Road at 12.30 pm when they saw a gold Toyota Altis trying to turn around to avoid the roadblock.

Police chased the car which crashed a short distance away. Two men got out of the car and began shooting at the police as they tried to escape. The officers returned fire and one man fell while the other turned, placed his hands in the air and surrendered.

The shot man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other suspect was taken to the Arouca police station for interrogation. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be done once formal identification is made. This is the third incident within the past week in which shootouts with the police led to a fatality.