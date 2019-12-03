Ministry: All flu deaths so far from H1N1

The H1N1 vaccine being administered. - Keino Swamber

ALL 24 flu deaths for this flu season were related to H1N1. Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram confirmed this on Tuesday.

A Health Ministry release added that the majority of people who have died from flu so far this season were 65 or older, five or younger, diabetic, hypertensive, obese, or smokers.

The ministry urged people in “high-risk” groups to get vaccinated against the flu, which is generally more severe than the common cold.

These groups include children six months to five years, pregnant women, adults over 65, and people with chronic medical conditions, including respiratory illnesses. It also encouraged those who work in health care and essential services to have the vaccine.