Mayaro man held with gun

A 28-year-old Mayaro man is in police custody after he tried to run away from police on Monday night.

Police said members of the Mayaro CID were on patrol in Stone Bright Village, Mayaro, at around 7 pm when they spotted the man along the beachfront.

The man on seeing the police tried to run away, but they caught him and during a search, the officers found a revolver. He was taken to his home which officers searched but found no illegal items. Investigations are ongoing.