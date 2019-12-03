Life story for youths

THE EDITOR: My condolences to the family and friends of Wayne Chance.

I’ve never met him but have followed his efforts and boy am I impressed with his work at Vision on a Mission and on radio.

I gather that Chance was an action man, not a talker like the many we have in this country. His mission must never die. It must be expanded with state and corporate intervention.

More importantly, his life story should be documented and given to every student in the secondary school system to guide them.

Over to you, Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

KEITH ANDERSON

Port of Spain