Kamla: Money can’t buy love

UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, second from right, makes her way to the podium to speak to supporters at the Couva Multipurpose Facility last night. - ROGER JACOB

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar declared, “Talk done.The people have spoken.” She made her declaration as she reiterated the UNC had won the local government elections.

Addressing flag waving and cheering supporters at the UNC Couva South Hall in Couva on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar said the UNC won 68 seats while the PNM won 71.

While the PNM outspent the UNC, Persad-Bissessar said, “Money can’t buy you love.”

She thanked all the party’s teams who worked throughout the campaign.

She said the UNC won the popular vote. Persad-Bissessar promised a new UNC government would look at local government electoral boundaries.

She said this was vital to any local government reform.

Preliminary results saw a 7-7 tie between the PNM and UNC in the country’s 14 local government corporations. The UNC claimed the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation from the PNM amongst its seven corporations.

The UNC also retained all the other corporations (Siparia, Chaguanas, Princes Town, Penal/Debe, Rio Claro/ Mayaro and Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo) it won in 2016.

The party also boasted of making inroads in the San Fernando City and Tunapuna Regionak Corporations which the PNM won.

UNC supporters were euphoric as they celebrated. Strains of Let’s Get to Work and Ah Fed Up and David Rudder’s Ganges meets the Nile filled the air in Couva as they demanded an early general election.

UNC MPs David Lee, Ramona Ramdial, Rodney Charles, Fazal Karim and Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie were also present for the celebrations.