Former Grande chairman Rondon retains seat

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Chairman Martin ‘Terry’ Rondon. FILE PHOTO

Former Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Martin “Terry” Rondon has held on to his seat as councillor for Toco/Fishing Pond.

There were reports he had lost his seat during Monday’s local government elections.

Rondon had said he would not run for election, but then said his electorate needed him and he would contest the elections.

The PNM lost the coveted Sangre Grande Regional Corporation to the UNC.

PNM candidates Simone Gill, former deputy chairman and councillor for Valencia, and Paul Mongolas for Sangre Grande North East, also retained their seats.

Former alderman Sookdeeo Bidaisee said the results showed the people of Toco/Sangre Grande would not be fooled by the rhetoric of politicians and wanted change.