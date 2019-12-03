EBC announces recount in 6 districts

THE Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has announced general recounts in five electoral districts and a limited recount in one.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the commission said it received "official notification" of requests for recounts in Marabella West, Cocoyea, Valencia West, Mayaro/Guayaguayare, Auzonville/Tunapuna and five of the 13 polling stations in La Romaine.

Marabella West and Cocoyea/Tarouba, La Romaine are districts in the San Fernando City Corporation. Valencia West is a district in the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and Mayaro/Guayaguayare is in the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation.

Auzonville/Tunapuna is in the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.

The recounts are expected to begin at 3 pm in the office of the respective returning officers.