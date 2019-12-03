Doctor dies after Piarco accident

A 28-year-old doctor is dead after a collision in Piarco on Sunday night.

Police said Dareem Charles, of Cocrico Crescent, Malabar, Arima, was driving along the St Helena bypass road, Piarco, at around 10.05 pm when he lost control of the car and hit the culvert.

Passers-by saw the accident and called an ambulance.

Charles was taken to the Arima hospital where he was declared dead on arrival at 11.02 pm.

Newsday spoke to Charles' relatives who said he worked at the maternity ward at the Mt Hope Hospital. They said he worked hard and did his best to be a mentor to his younger relatives and other young people in his area. Charles was considering going back to his secondary school to work with youths and inspire them to work hard and achieve their goals.

"He was a very good uncle. He loved being able to uplift and inspire others to be their best selves. He will really be missed," one relative said.