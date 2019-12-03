Courts Women T20 Grand Slam bowls off

In this July 27,2018 file photo, player of the match, Central Sharks’ Felicia Walters (52 runs from 67) during the semi-finals of the Courts T20 Grand Slam tournamnet 2018 between LCB Contractors Central Sharks (Blue kit) and Trident Sports Phoenix ((Black/orange kit) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Taruba. Photo: Allan V. Crane/CA-images -

TOP local and regional female cricketers are all set for action in the third annual Courts Women’s T20 Grand Slam, which bowls off, on Tuesday night, with defending champions LCB Central Sharks taking on Novel Sports Southern Titans from 7pm, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva while Trident Sports Phoenix will do battle against Udecott Starblazers at UWI, St Augustine at the same time.

Participating in the tournament will be local and West Indies players such as: Anisa Mohammed, Stacy-Ann King, Britney Cooper, Lee Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher among others, who will be vying for the grand prize of $30,000.

It was also announced recently that Novel Sports Ltd has reached an agreement to become the owners of the Southern Titans joining other owners Trident Sports Ltd (Phoenix), LCB Contractors (Sharks) and UDECOTT (Starblazers) as team owners for the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Project manager of Novel Sports, Cindy Dass said, “Novel Sports is excited to be part of the franchise women’s cricket tournament and to work alongside the TT Women Cricket Association (TTWCA) in promoting the development of women’s cricket in TT and the region.

“We believe that a tournament like this represents more than just sport, but also the empowerment of women in leading the sport industry into the future.

“This will be an inspiration to all young sportswomen. Novel Sports intends to bring our training methodology in promoting the Long-Term Athlete Development philosophy and our sport technologies to the Southern Titans team.”

Responding to the good news was Ann Browne John, vice-president of the TTWCA. “We want to thank Novel Sports for coming on board and sponsoring the Titans.

“We understand the current economic climate and so, we are extremely grateful for their support. We look forward to working with them and wish their team all the best in the tournament,”

Browne John also took the opportunity to thank all the other sponsors for the event which include : title sponsor Courts Trinidad Ltd, Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, the Sport and Culture Fund, Caribbean Women Sports and Cricket West Indies.

She made special mention of LCB Contractors, Trident Sports Ltd and Udecott who have all stayed on for a second consecutive year with their teams.

Fixtures:

December 3:

Phoenix v Starblazers, UWI (7pm)

Titans vs Sharks, Nation Cricket Centre (NCC) (7pm)

December 4:

Phoenix vs Titans, UWI (7pm)

Sharks vs Starblazers, NCC (7pm)

December 6:

Starblazers vs Titans, UWI (7pm)

Sharks vs Phoenix, Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BCLA) (7pm)

December 7:

Sharks vs Titans, NCC (7pm)

Starblazers vs Phoenix, UWI (7pm)

December 9:

Starblazers vs Sharks, NCC (7pm)

Titans vs Phoenix (7pm)

December 10:

Phoenix vs Sharks (7pm)

Titans vs Starblazers (7pm)

December 12:

Semi-final 2nd vs 3rd BLCA (7pm)

December 13:

Final BLCA (7pm)