Abdullah: ‘We won hundreds more votes’

MSJ leader David Abdulah - Marvin Hamilton

MOVEMENT FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE (MSJ) political leader David Abdullah is not discouraged by his party not winning a single of the 26 seats in the five regional corporations contested.

He praised the young men and women who contested, saying that in previous elections, the MSJ performed much better in Monday's local government elections. "Of course all our candidates have lost. But in terms of the vote count, our candidates have said that in places where we did not have a single vote before, we now have people recognising the MSJ as a political party and people are prepared to vote for us."

Saying the the 200 votes obtain in one of the electoral districts in the San Fernando City Corporation represents that the MSJ is gaining a measure of momentum, Abdullah added, "The fact that our candidates may not have won a seat is not the most important thing. We have moved in some cases to zero to a hundred or two hundred as the case may be.That is very significant for us in fighting against two parties that have spent millions of dollars and have engaged in inducements."

The MSJ, born out of the labour movement, failed to woo oil votes in the municipal districts of Marabella and Point Fortin to any significant degree where most of the former oil workers of the now defunct State owned Petrotrin reside.

Speaking from MSJ's headquarters on Lord Street, San Fernando, Abdullah reiterated that the "small" results in the elections is a step forward for the party. He said, "Thousands of more people now know more about the MSJ than before. The party has been energise by the young people who put themselves up for election."

Asked his party for the general elections next years, Abdullah said that the MSJ is adamant that the MSJ is going full swing back into the constituencies to build what he describe as a powerful movement.

About the turnout of votes, he said that most significant was that more older people came out to vote than the young.