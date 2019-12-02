Young: Government improving border security

National Security Minister Stuart Young - Sureash Cholai

National Security Minister Stuart Young says the Government is working to improve border security and has a number of initiatives in train.

His response came after the Police Social and Welfare Association called on Sunday for greater border and port security after the deaths of Sgt Roger Williams and hairdresser Natoya Christian.

Christian and Williams were killed on Saturday when gunmen opened fire on a group of limers around 7 pm at D’Style Mall, Charlotte Street, Port of Spain.

At the press conference on Sunday, the association’s secretary Ancil Shane Forde said police had recovered over 700 illegal firearms for the year so far.

Forde said for the last two years police seized over 1,000 illegal guns for each year and that police were observing more illegal guns on the streets.

Young said there had been a proliferation of illegal guns and ammunition coming into TT since 2011, when there was a breakdown of border security.

He added in response to WhatsApp questions that the Coast Guard has been working assiduously to secure the country’s maritime borders and the Government has been increasing inter-agency security at ports of entry.