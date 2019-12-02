Wounded man under heavy police guard

File photo

A 25-year-old Beetham man is under heavy police guard at the Port of Spain General Hospital after he was wounded during a shooting at Charlotte Street, Port of Spain in which two people were killed.

Police said the man, who is in stable condition, was wounded on Saturday night during the incident in which Sgt Roger Williams, 50, and hairdresser, Natoya Christian, 36, were killed.

Investigators said the man was the target of two gunmen and believe Williams and Christiam were killed by stray bullets.

Newsday visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday to speak with Williams' family but they told reporters they did not wish to to be interviewed.