Windies cricketer King chosen as UTT Ambassador

Stacy Ann King (left) receiving her award from executive guild president Berrold Joefield. PHOTO BY SHERDON PIERRE - Sherdon Pierre

WEST INDIES women`s cricketer and T20 World Cup winner in 2016, Stacy-Ann King was selected as one of the Ambassadors for the Academy of Sport from the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) when the department held their annual awards function at the UTT Chaguaramas Campus on Saturday.

The talented left-handed batter who is pursuing a degree in Bachelors in Sport Studies also copped an award for introduction to Kinesiology. Also, grabbing Ambassador awards were Kwanieze John, Wayne Samuel and Lincoln Charles.

National rugby player, John who graduated from UTT in 2014 said, “It is a distinct honour to be recognised for the contributions I have made in sport since leaving university. UTT is a nursery for sport leaders and I’m happy to be a product of the national university programme and contributing to the development of TT`s sport industry.”

Topping the class for Certificate in Sport Studies was Trevine Sellier, winning over his colleagues Kingsley Campbell and Judah Stephney. Receiving awards for excelling in their respective courses in Bachelors in Sport Studies were Atiba Downes (Exercise Science), Anita Ramroop-Bally (Sports Management), Rebecca Bhola (Sport for development) and Shannon Harris (Pedagogy). However, Harris captured the award for the best overall student.

The awards function which was themed “Excellence and entrepreneurship: The way Forward in Sport” was attended by Professor Sarim Al-Zubaidy (president of UTT), Dr Kerry Dollaway (Programme Leader - Academy of Sport), Brian Lewis (president of TTOC) and Tyrone Marcus, who was the guest speaker.