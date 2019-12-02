UNC tells PM: Call general election now

UNC deputy leader David Lee demanded that the Prime Minister "call (general) elections now" as early local government election results seemed to trend the UNC's way.

Lee told reporters at UNC Couva South Hall on Monday night the UNC was set to retake the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation from the PNM and had made inroads into the Tunapuna/Piarco and San Fernando corporations.

He said the UNC's ground campaign had gained the support of voters and justified Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's decision that the UNC should "go it alone."