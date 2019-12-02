Two held in Belmont, electronics seized

TWO men from Maloney Gardens and Carapo are in custody after police found electronics and tools in the car in which they were travelling early on Monday morning.

Police said they were on patrol in Belmont when they stopped a white Nissan Tiida at around 3.30 am and searched the occupants and the car.

They said they found more than 24 cell phones, laptops, tablets and accessories, along with a hammer, pliers and two screwdrivers.

They questioned the men about where they got the items, but the two gave conflicting stories. They were arrested and taken to the Barataria Police Station pending further enquiries.