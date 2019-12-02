Three shot in Carenage

File photo

THREE men are in hospital after being shot by gunmen on Monday morning.

At about 9.30 am, Derwin Lewis, Dion Babb, and a third man who is yet to be identified, were on George Street, Carenage. Gunmen approached them armed with high-powered rifles and shot them several times.

Sources tell Newsday before the shooting there had been a brawl in which a man suffered head injuries.

After police responded to the shooting, they had to go to Mt Pleasant, where a car had been set on fire.

The three injured men from Carenage were taken to hospital. At least one is said to be in critical condition, with a gunshot wound to his head. Another was shot in the shoulder.