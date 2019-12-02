N Touch
Monday 2 December 2019
follow us
News

Three shot in Carenage

File photo
File photo

THREE men are in hospital after being shot by gunmen on Monday morning.

At about 9.30 am, Derwin Lewis, Dion Babb, and a third man who is yet to be identified, were on George Street, Carenage. Gunmen approached them armed with high-powered rifles and shot them several times.

Sources tell Newsday before the shooting there had been a brawl in which a man suffered head injuries.

After police responded to the shooting, they had to go to Mt Pleasant, where a car had been set on fire.

The three injured men from Carenage were taken to hospital. At least one is said to be in critical condition, with a gunshot wound to his head. Another was shot in the shoulder.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Three shot in Carenage"

News