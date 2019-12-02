Three people reported missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl. Her name is Cheralle Figaro and she is from Palo Seco.

Figaro was among three people separately reported missing on Sunday.

Figaro was last seen at her home at about 3.45 on Saturday last wearing a black and grey hoodie, black pants with white stripes and pink slippers. She is 165cm tall and of mixed descent. She has a light brown complexion, with a medium build and brown eyes.

She was reported missing to the Santa Flora police Station at about 6.30 am on Sunday.

At about 4.15 pm at the Chaguanas Police Station, a Venezuelan man was reported missing. He was identified as Joelenis Enrique Cedeno Cotua.

Cotua, of Fitts Street, Montrose, Chaguanas was last seen at his home at about 8 pm last Friday.

Cotua is of Latin descent, standing five foot four inches tall and weighs 170 lbs. He is balding and has a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a black vest, black pants and black slippers.

At 3.30 pm Sade Yates of Ragooraj Street, Dinsley Village, Tacarigua was reported missing to Arouca police.

She was last seen on Wednesday on Dinsley Junction at about 8.30 pm, wearing a black vest, blue jeans and white sandals.

Yates is of African descent, five foot three inches tall, weighis 116 lbs and has a slim build. She has curly black hair, brown eyes and a brown complexion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or any of these missing people is asked to call 800-TIPS, contact police at 555, 999, or at any police station, or share information through the TTPS app.