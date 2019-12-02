The Beasts defeat Titans in softball contest

Luis Gascon (right) misses the ball during Sunday's softball match between Titans and Amigos at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI. - SUREASH CHOLAI

GREVIC ALVARADO

THE TITANS and the Amigos de Tucupita were expected to vie for a semi-final spot on Sunday, in the fifth men’s softball championship in Trinidad and Tobago.

In their previous fixture, at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, the Titans could not overcome the undefeated The Beasts of San Fernando and fell 13 runs to 10.

With the defeat, the Titans’ record were three wins and three losses, to leave them in fifth place.

In another recent match, Amigos got the better of the Rebels of Dominican Republic 16-12.

The Beasts are first in the group with seven wins from as many matches, followed by the Amigos (4-2), Cuba (4-3), Caciques (4-3) and Titans (3-3).

The grand final is carded for December 8.