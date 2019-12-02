Steady flow of voters in Arima

Mavis Oneal proudly shows her red inked finger after voting at the Arima Central Secondary School. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THERE has been a steady flow of voters in Arima since the polls opened at 6 am for Monday’s local government election.

Newsday visited polling stations in Calvary, Arima Central, Carapo and Malabar where members of the public and prominent political figures streamed in to vote.

Speaking at the Carapo RC Primary School, where she voted at 8.45am, was deputy political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) Khadijah Ameen.

She said while the overall process was smooth, there have been some hiccups.

"I did meet a couple people who told me their names were not on the list and they were a bit concerned but they have gone to the EBC to double check where their names are."

Ameen said recent changes to the boundaries of polling divisions by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) may be the cause of voting issues.

"The Carapo area has been further divided recently in terms of the polling division. A number of people are not sure exactly where they have to vote because, previously, we were all at one polling division and now we have been subdivided."

Despite the issues, Ameen says voting has been steady.

"A high voter turnout is a plus for democracy and I think we are in a positive path this morning as we vote for our local government representatives throughout TT."

Arima MP Anthony Garcia also reported steady voting numbers as he cast his ballot at the Malabar Community Centre at 9am.

"I voted at number 51 and I found this (the polling turnout) was fairly large at this time and especially for a local government election," Garcia said.

He added that he voted at a similar time in the 2015 general election and that the turnout was much lower. He said he is happy with the turnout as it shows that people are exercising their civic duty and responsibility.

Asked if rainfall on Monday may lead to an extension of the polling hours, as was done in the 2015 general election, Garcia said, "I think people would have learnt from their mistakes and the fact that the extension caused some court action, I am sure that will not repeat itself today."