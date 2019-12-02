State closes its case in Dana Seetahal murder PI

Dana Seetahal.

PROSECUTORS on Friday closed its case against the ten men charged with the murder of Senior Counsel Dana Seetahal in 2014.

After closing its case, senior magistrate Indrani Cedeno gave the defence directions for the filing of no-case submissions for each accused and evidence in defense of the charges.

The matter will come up again on January 3.

The ten men before the court charged with Seetahal’s murder are former LifeSport co-ordinator Rajaee Ali; his brothers Ishmael and Hamid; Ricardo Stewart; Earl Richards; Gareth Wiseman; Kevin Parkinson; Leston Gonzales, Roger Boucher and Devaughn Cummings.

Seetahal was shot dead in the early hours of May 4, 2014, after leaving the Mau Pau casino in Woodbrook.