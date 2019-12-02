Siparia cops probe cop re domestic violence report

File photo.

South Western police are preparing a file for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on a report of domestic violence involving a policeman.

A woman reported to Siparia police that a constable had beaten her over the weekend. They arrested him shortly afterwards.

The two gave separate statements and the officer, who works at Santa Flora, denied hitting the woman.

The alleged victim later changed her story, saying she could not recall what happened. Police believe alcohol played a major role in the allegation.

Police kept the constable overnight and released him on Sunday without charge.

A senior policeman confirmed that on completion of the investigation, the office of the DPP will determine whether to discontinue the report, charge the officer with assault by beating or charge the woman with wasting police time.