Rowley: No voting problems

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley has dented claims of voter irregularities in the ongoing local government elections (LGE), saying the allegations could only come from the UNC.

Rowley cast his vote in the Diego Martin district just after 8.30am, at the International School of Port of Spain, Westmoorings, after several other government ministers and officials. Voters – few and far between – were seen entering and exiting the building.

Polls opened at 6 am and close at 6 pm.

Both Rowley and Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon spoke briefly with the media, saying they had enjoyed a smooth voting process.

"Voting was fast. There were no lines. (Things went) normal," Rowley said shortly after leaving the booth.

Rowley said he expects the people to choose the PNM as their managers by the close of today's vote.

Asked if he had heard of any irregularities in voting across the country, he said he had not.

However, a member of the media brought to his attention a claim by UNC councillor for Vega de Oropouche Anil Juteram that a presiding officer in Sangre Grande had told him because he is a businessman, he is entitled to two votes.

Rowley steupsed and responded, "You serious? I am not surprised. That has to be a UNC candidate."

Juteram, who was interviewed earlier in the day, said,"She (the presiding officer) said, as a businessman, you are entitled to vote twice. She said there's a document you can collect at the EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission) and if your business is in the electoral district of Sangre Grande North West, but you reside in Sangre Grande North East, you can vote in Sangre Grande North West. That is really news to me."

The EBC is expected to look into the matter.

There are ten seats up for grabs in Diego Martin, all of which the PNM won in the 2016 LGE.