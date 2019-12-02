RBL invests over $20m in NGOs

OVER $23.9 million has been spent by Republic Bank Limited (RBL) through its Power to Make A Difference programme on almost 51 non-governmental organisations.

The latest project seeks to emphasise the needs of the differently abled, youth empowerment and protecting disadvantaged citizens.

On November 28, the second year of Phase IV of the programme was launched with the book titled Words Change Worlds. The book highlights the projects and initiatives of of the programme over the last five years.

This year’s theme is built around the sub-theme of Expanding Human Potential under the phase's broader theme of Creating Alternative Futures.

RBL's newest projects include work with the Down Syndrome Family Network, Princess Elizabeth Home for Handicapped Children Association, New Life Ministries Treatment and Rehabilitation Center for Women and Zum Zum Children’s Museum.

Over the years they made contributions and invested in the TT Cancer Society, Adult Literacy Tutors Association, the Love Until Foundation, Africa Film TT and the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sahba's Baal Vikaas Vihaar Festival.

The bank said, this initiative is its contribution in the fight against poverty; youth development via sport, education and culture; improved healthcare and the rights of the differently abled and socially marginalised.

Managing director Nigel Baptiste said, "It is the responsibility of those who can, to help others achieve their dreams.

These are dreams for a decent living, dreams of something better for everyone. If we dream of a sustainable society, it can only begin to be achieved if those of us who can help, do help."

The Power to Make a Difference programme, which began in 2003, is also in Grenada, Guyana, Suriname, Barbados and Ghana.

The bank is planning on introducing the programme in Anguilla, Dominica, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Maarten and St Vincent & the Grenadines.