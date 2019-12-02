President: Many challenges for people with disabilities

Disability is a cross-cutting issue and ought to be taken into account at all stages of policy-making, said President Paula-Mae Weekes, in a statement on International Day for Persons with Disabilities, observed on December 3.

In a release, Weekes said the day promotes awareness, understanding and acceptance of people who live with disabilities and mobilises support for the creation of an inclusive and accessible society for all.

She said according to the United Nations, approximately 15 per cent of the global population lives with some form of disability, 80 per cent of them in developing countries.

“People living with disabilities experience many challenges in their daily lives, including lack of access to healthcare, education, employment opportunities and leisure activities,” Weekes said.