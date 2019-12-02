N Touch
Monday 2 December 2019
Letters to the Editor

Pan Elders ready for 'big league'

THE EDITOR: What, pray tell, is keeping Pan Elders from moving up to the big league of pan? Is it that they prefer to stay in the medium band category where they shine with five wins?

First Citizens Supernovas and NLCB Buccaneers have moved up. Why not Pan Elders?

Reports reaching me after the North/South Pan Spectacular at Skinner Park, San Fernando, in May, Pan Elders shone among the big bands – BPTT Renegades, Massy Trinidad All Stars, Desperadoes, NLCB Fonclaire and CAL Skiffle Bunch.

So what’s the problem? Pan Elders can compete among the big bands. But will they?

KEITH ANDERSON

Port of Spain

