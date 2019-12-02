Murder victim’s sister: New approach to crime needed

Sherlyn Christian, the sister of Natoya Christian, said the Government needs to take a different approach to dealing with crime.

She spoke to Newsday by phone on Monday.

Natoya was killed on Saturday when gunmen opened fire on a group of limers around 7 pm. She was celebrating her birthday.

Natoya and Sgt Roger Williams were killed at D’Style Mall, Charlotte Street, Port of Spain.

Christian said her sister was a loving person who always encouraged everyone to be better.

“She paved a way for herself and her family,” she said.

While Natoya enjoyed herself like many Trinidadians, the most important thing to her was being a mother to her three children, 19, 17 and 11.

While there is a lot of sorrow, pain and tears over Natoya’s death, the family is coping, Christian said.

She described TT’s crime problem as ridiculous.

“I think the law has to take a different alternative with dealing with the crime situation, because in TT there are two gangs: the Rasta City and the Muslim City.

“I would not say Muslim, because that is a religion and there are good, law-abiding Muslims.”

She said the law had to take a different approach in dealing with gang leaders.

“I think that is where it begins, and to have a difference in the whole crime situation thing, they have to get to the heads, and the heads are the gang leaders.”

She asked the public to respect the family’s wishes about funeral arrangements and details.