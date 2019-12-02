Moonilal: UNC optimistic on Penal/Debe

Dr Roodal Moonilal show off his voting finger after he voted at the Gulf View community centre in the Local Government elections

As he voted in the PNM stronghold of Les Efforts West, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said the local government poll is a "dress rehearsal" for next year's general election.

“The local government is a test piece almost, a dress rehearsal for the general election. So the results tonight will tell us where we are, where the PNM is and what more we have to do and how much more in order to secure victory in the big elections next year.”

Speaking outside the Gulf View Community Centre on Monday, he said voting had been “smooth so far,” with the turnout in the new La Romaine electoral district “positive" for the Opposition UNC.

“Given the change in boundaries, the PNM can get an alderman in the (UNC-controlled) Penal/Debe Regional Corporation."But he said, “It is a new seat but we are cautiously optimistic that it will go to the UNC."

He added, “The party has had a very hectic ground campaign.”