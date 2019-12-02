MND: Some errors by EBC Lee Sing: Some disappointment

Garvin Nicholas. -

GARVIN NICHOLAS, Movement for National Development leader, alleged that a couple of supporters were unable to vote at the polling station indicated to them by the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) web-site.

The MND has four candidates vying for seats in the Diego Martin Regional Corporation where all ten seats were all won by the PNM in the 2016 local polls.

These are Leslie Lewis in Bagatelle/Blue Basin, Mario Donawa in Moka/Boissiere No 2, Rhea Cumberbatch-Grant in Morne Coco/Alyce Glen and Angela Lawrence in St Lucien/Cameron Hill.

“It went very smoothly. There were one or two issues with polling cards," Nicholas told Newsday on Monday evening.

“We had a couple of people who showed up where they were supposed to vote but were told they were not on the list, although the online registration pointed to that polling station.”

While it was only one or two voters affected, one is enough for concern, he said.

Nicholas said other than that, voting was smooth, albeit slow.

“The turnout does not seem to be very high at all. We are now going to see the count.”

Newsday spoke to Port of Spain People's Movement (PPM) head Louis Lee Sing at 7.45 pm, just as the first results began to trickle in. "We are a bit disappointed in the results but that is how the politics turns.

"I'm judging from the early results but want to see other results before commenting more."

COP leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan Monday night told Newsday, "There was a steady flow. It was incident-free. We are awaiting the results."