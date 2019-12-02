Kazim sure brother will win in San Fernando

Local Government minister Kazim Hosein voted for his brother Ryaad Hosein whois contesting forthe PNM, Les Effort east . Holder 2-12-19

Local Government Minister Haji Kazim Hosein expressed confidence that not only will his brother Ryaad Hosein capture the Les Efforts East/ Cipero electoral district, but the ruling party will retain control of the San Fernando City Corporation. “We have nine (electoral districts) and we will retain the nine,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after voting at the San Fernando Central Secondary School, Todd Street, San Fernando, just after 9 am on Monday. Hosein said he had been out in the field since 4am and was surprised at the large crowds of voters who had turned up at the various poll stations ahead of the 6am opening.

He added, “The rain has come down, it will kind of slow down activity, but we have our election machinery in place.”

He said the PNM had “over 50,000 registered voters and we are looking to get these people out."He said people were more interested in the local government elections than in the past.

"At the rallies, the cottage meetings, even in the affluent areas, people are coming out to listen to the message of the PNM and the government.”

He pointed to the PNM's campaign launch at the Queen's Park Savannah and its final rally at the Jean Pierre Complex, saying supporters had not been paid but had attended the rallies on their own. He had not received any reports of irregularities on Monday but said the incident at Sangre Grande was something that should not have happened.

A UNC candidate there reportedly said polling station officials told him he could vote twice.

“I just heard about it and I think that is a legal issue and the lawyers have to deal with that. I am sure we have things in place to deal with that.

"But in my view – I don’t know how that could happen. Every man and woman has one vote and I don’t see how someone can have two.”Hosein's brother Ryaad Hussein said he was confident of winning the district and taking his seat on the council.