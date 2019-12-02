Defeated UNC San Fernando candidate: No hate

Sachin Maharaj congratulates Ryaad Hosein who won the Les Effort East/ Cipero seat. - Marvin Hamilton

Defeated UNC candidate Sachin Maharaj went to the campaign office of the PNM winner Ryaad Hosein to congratulate him after the results were announced.

The two contested the Les Effort East/Cipero electoral district, one of nine in the San Fernando City Corporation.

Maharaj was welcomed by Hosein, his wife Faziah and son Siddiq.

Speaking to Newsday at Hosein's Cipero Street campaign office on Monday night, Maharaj said he felt obligated to visit and congratulate his opponent, who he said fought a good fight and won fair and square.

“We both ran a clean campaign. It was a lot of fun for both parties, and at the end of the day it was to the benefit of the residents of Les Efforts East/Cipero,” Maharaj said. “There is no animosity between the parties, no hatred. There is only love and unity and togetherness and that’s what we as a people of Trinidad and Tobago should strive for.”

Hosein agreed the campaign was clean, “and this is what campaigning should be like in TT.”

Hosein said while he had seen Maharaj before they became candidates for the local government elections, he did not know him that well.

He said Maharaj’s action has brought renewed respect for him.

Hosein is the elder brother of Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein.

The younger Hosein was the co-ordinator for the PNM’s San Fernando campaign.