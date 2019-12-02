Cuffie: Central people excited about LGE

Member of Parliament Maxie Cuffie flanked by potential councillor Raquel Bisson for Caparo / Mammoral District second from right and other constituents as he made his way to the voting booth, at the Palmiste Government Primary School after voting in the local government elections 2019. Photo by Vashti Singh

AFTER voting in the local government elections (LGE) at the Palmiste Government School, MP for La Horquetta/Talparo Maxie Cuffie smiled and waved at his supporters, showing his stained finger.

Cuffie was accompanied by the PNM candidate for Caparo/Mamoral, Raquel Bissoon, 23.

Cuffie, who voted at around noon on Monday, said he was happy with the voter turnout for the elections.

“The people of central Trinidad are excited about this election.”

Based on the way the PNM campaigned this year, he said, a lot more youths were willing to participate.

“We at the PNM involved the young people at all levels, and this is why we are confident about the outcome of this election in La Horquetta /Talparo and in the country at large,” he said.

The ruling PNM, he said, chose Bissoon because she is a well-known sportswoman and someone people looked up to in her village.

Cuffie said he would be spending the day visiting the polling stations in his constituency.

While admitting this was the first time she had voted in her life, Bissoon said she would like to serve her community,and that was why she got involved in the LGE.

“There are several sporting facilities that need upgrading and there are many issues with roads and drainage to work on,” she said.

There were regular police patrols in La Horquetta on Monday as well as officers posted at polling stations.