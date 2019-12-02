Cantamos with the Marionettes

THE Marionettes Chorale, under the artistic direction of Gretta Taylor, will stage its annual Christmas concert at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s from December 5-8. Titled Cantamos, the concert marks 56 years of choral music and song performed for audiences both locally and further afield.

Much of the music presented over the years by the Marionettes’ adult, youth and children’s choirs explores one recurring theme —one which greatly influenced this year’s production title, Cantamos, (Spanish for Let’s sing), said a media release.

“Central to many of the selections is the notion that music builds bridges and is a universal language through which all of humanity can connect and unite. Indeed, it’s the reason that has brought so many into the Marionettes family over so many decades, building a joyful community and sharing their talents for a greater, common good,” the release said.

Over four nights —and the special matinee for care homes —patrons will be treated to a repertoire that explores classic, traditional pieces and segues into contemporary, local and international Christmas favourites.

In a special tribute to Jessye Norman, who passed away earlier this year, the choir will perform This Christmastide (Jessye’s Carol) along with spirituals and gospel selections like Go Tell it on the Mountain, the jubilant Andre Thoma Gloria, and I Sing Because I’m Happy— Rollo Dillworth’s rousing arrangement of His Eye is on the Sparrow. Popular excerpts from Christopher Tin’s Calling All Dawns will be re-visited and arranger Desmond Waithe will bring flavourful soca adaptations that patrons know and love, the release said.

The group was invited to perform in New York this year has received another international invitation and will reveal more about the cross-cultural project in the coming weeks.

Its sponsor BPTT remains committed to the chorale. “BPTT is a proud sponsor of the Marionettes Chorale because we believe that their impact goes beyond their performances,” said Claire Fitzpatrick, BPTT’s regional president. “The chorale is an institution which uses music to promote art and culture and has offered a stage for both young and mature artistes to develop their talent.”

Among the singing lead are Jacqueline Johnson and Hermina Charles, Deborah Nahous and Errol James. Also making their mark from the Youth Chorale are soloists Dominique Akal and Zachary Joel, among others.

Showtime is at 7.30 pm except on Sunday which is at 5 pm. For reservations and more info: marionetteschorale.com, queenshalltt.com; Facebook or 790-1751. Discounted tickets are available for seniors, students under the age of 18 and for patrons of Queen’s Hall.