Belmont man shot four times

Stock photo

Police are investigating the shooting of a 50-year-old Belmont man who was wounded by gunmen on Monday afternoon.

Police said Stanley Wason was ambushed by gunmen who shot him four times.

Wason ran away but collapsed. Residents heard the gunfire and called the police who took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was undergoing emergency surgery up until press time.

Investigators said Wason did not have a criminal record and were working to establish a motive for the shooting.

In a separate incident the body of an unidentified man was found on Carpenter Street, Morvant, on Monday morning.

Police said they received reports that the body of a man was lying in the road at 9.30 am.

Investigators from the Morvant CID found the body. A district medical officer was called to the scene and declared him dead.

Police said they did not have any identification, but he appeared to be of Hispanic descent.