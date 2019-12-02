Arima woman dies in accident

Stock photo

Police are trying to establish the identity of an Arima woman who died in an accident in D’Abadie early on Monday morning.

Police said Junior Lallo, 30, was driving his motorbike with a passenger known only as Asha from Pinto Road, Arima, along the Eastern Main Road, Red Hill, D’Abadie, at around 2.06 am. He tried to overtake a Kia Cerato but crashed into a Nissan X-Trail which was driving alongside him.

Lallo and Asha were thrown from the bike.

Passers by saw the crash and called the police and fire service.

An ambulance took the injured occupants of the X-Trail and the Cerato to the Arima hospital for treatment.

Maloney police are continuing enquiries.