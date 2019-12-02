Arima motorcyclist dies in collision

A 28-year-old Arima man is dead after he collided with a concrete culvert while riding his motorbike on Sunday night.

Police said Dareem Charles, of Cocrico Crescent, Malabar, Arima, was riding along the St Helena bypass road, Piarco, at around 10.05 pm when he lost control of the bike and hit the culvert.

Passers by saw the accident and called an ambulance.

The ambulance took Charles to the Arima hospital where he was declared dead on arrival at 11.02 pm.