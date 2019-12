All-clear after fire alarm at Gov’t Plaza

The Government Campus Plaza, in which the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs building is located, in downtown Port of Spain. This view is from Wrightson Road. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB. May 9, 2017.

POLICE and fire services have given the all-clear, after a fire alarm was tripped on Monday morning at Government Plaza in Port of Spain.

Sources told Newsday a development company was working in the building when the alarm went off at about 10 am.

Workers were directed to muster points and police and fire services were alerted.

The building was checked and nothing out of the ordinary was found.