Youth march on climate change

ABOUT 20 youngsters of the Youth Eco Movement on Friday marched around Queens Park Savannah, Port of Spain urging action against climate-change ahead of Monday's UN climate talks at Madrid, Spain. The day saw hundreds of protests worldwide to mark an international day of climate strikes, endorsed by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

Naida Felix told Newsday climate-change may well have already ruined Buccoo Reef.

“Climate change affects our tourism really drastically, for example the Buccoo Reef in Tobago. When it is too hot in the ocean, corals die.

“If you have seen the Buccoo Reef recently, it looks like a graveyard. That is a huge issue, because tourists who come here want to see our natural beauty.”

Jilil Ali said Pigeon Point in Tobago has suffered coastal erosion.

“Beach erosion will hit the tourism sector hard.” Ali also lamented deforestation. “I’m sure Trinidadians don’t see it, but it is happening. I don’t think most people in TT realise we are on the break point of climate change. We need drastic action now, to save our planet.” With the human race at an environmental tipping point, Ali feared TT will face hurricanes like never before.

Rachel Grosberg said the realities of climate-change won’t go away if simply ignored.

“We can see the hurricanes that flattened Dominica and Barbuda as a result of climate change, and the flooding we see here in Port of Spain, the result of littering and climate change.

“There are so many things we can do, that we neglect to do. So I think it’s definitely a mind-set change we all need. We need to take action right now.”

Grossberg also urged a change at governmental level beyond introducing LED light-bulbs and curbing Styrofoam .

She urged a shift from fossil fuels to forms of renewable energy, and the use of fewer motorcars.

“The number of animals being bred is using our resources of water and food, and emit methane, a greenhouse gas 30 times more potent that carbon dioxide itself. The number of animals we are breeding is unhealthy for the environment. “Everything exists in the balance and we have tipped that balance, to a point where it is affecting everything negatively.”

Andrew Rodrigues lamented, “Every year Port of Spain floods after just a little shower of rain.” He noted both the heavy run-off of water coupled with low levels in the reservoirs. “Further, the rise in temperatures spells trouble for our agriculture,” he said of climate change. “This leads a to soil aridity causing less yield of food.” Rodrigues urged a better public transport system such as a monorail to help mitigate emissions.

Sarah Grosberg said a shift from oil was needed also on economic grounds. “In Barbados they have a lot of solar panels, but in TT because electricity is very cheap for us we don’t really think about it. I think we as a country could move more towards clean energy.”